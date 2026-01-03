Multiple chances for snow showers Saturday through Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday:

Out the door it's a cold one, with actual temps about 16°F, but only feeling like 10°F due to the wind chill. Expect to top out around 26°F, with chances for scattered snow showers.

Sunday:

It's another cold one with highs reaching about 27°F. Mostly cloudy conditions prevail during the day, but after midnight, a shortwave starts to move through bring snow showers that linger into Monday.

Monday:

Scattered snow showers kick off the day, but we should dry out by lunchtime. Highs are expected to reach about 34°F,

Tuesday:

Warmer air starts to move in, but precipitation continues. Expect rain at times during the day, with the possibility of a wintry mix. Highs are expected to reach 41°F.

Wednesday:

We dry out nicely with partly cloudy conditions. Warmer temperatures continue topping out around 40°F.

Thursday-Friday:

Temperatures top out in the mid-upper 40s, with rain showers each day.

