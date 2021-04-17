Much of the weekend will be seasonable with highs in the mid-50s

LANSING, Mich. — Much of the weekend will be seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid-50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are very small up until Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and we'll closely monitor the precipitation type expected across the region. At this point in time, it seems reasonable that Monday night into Tuesday will experience a rain/snow mix. Another thing to pay close attention to is the overnight lows. If necessary in the coming days, Freeze Warnings will be issued by the National Weather Service if overnight temperatures start to drop into the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of frost possible. Lows in the low/mid-30s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the mid-50s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and dry for much of the daytime hours. Late evening showers develop. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain-snow mix possible. Highs near 40.

