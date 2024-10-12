Much Needed Rain Returns to our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — This week has been filled with clear, dry conditions with frost and northern lights. This weekend, we will see the return of much needed rainfall to our neighborhoods.

As a low pressure system tracks northeast towards the state of Michigan, we have a chance to see some light showers during the day today with a much better shot of rain this evening. A stationary front at the surface will kick off a more uniform area of showers this evening that could bring some rumbles of thunder and elevated rainfall rates. This will track at the Michigan/Indiana/Ohio border bringing more rain to our southern neighborhoods than to our northern neighborhoods.

However, there is a renewed chance for showers throughout all of our neighborhoods on Sunday as the Low pressure tracks right across the state. This rain is much needed as we are abnormally dry throughout our neighborhoods according to the US Drought Monitor.

As that low pressure tracks through, we will be left with dry conditions and northerly flow. This will advect in cooler temperatures to start our work week on Monday. We are tracking high temperatures in the lower 50's for Monday - Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook