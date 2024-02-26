Mostly sunny with warmer temps

LANSING, Mich. — If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. That's because the last 4 days of February will be very mild! Today will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. We will be even warmer Tuesday, but it also brings more unsettled weather. Tuesday's system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the warmest air of the week. There is a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening for much of West Michigan but especially our south and west communities. We are in a SLIGHT RISK from around Allegan and Barry counties to the south, as well as a MARGINAL RISK for all communities to the north. With these stronger storms, damaging winds the primary concern along with hail, lightning and heavy downpours. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for a icy and possibility challenge morning commute. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend.

