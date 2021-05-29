LANSING, Mich. — Drier air is pushing into the region from the north and that will result in a slowly clearing sky from north to south. Temps will be quite chilly tonight, falling to near 40 in the metro areas and cooler in outlying locations. A Frost Advisory is posted for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties to the north. The weekend looks dry, brighter, and warmer with temperatures recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. The next chance for rain will likely hold off until at least the middle of next week.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy in the afternoon with winds NE at 10 - 15.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

