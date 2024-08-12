Mostly sunny today with a chance of isolated showers

LANSING, Mich — We will have a pleasant start to the week for our weather. Today kicks of a stretch of mostly sunny days. Although we will be mostly sunny today, we do have a small chance for some isolated showers to move through this afternoon and early evening. Overall, we will be dry. Temperatures will top out around 80°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be great days. Our temperatures will be topping out in the low 80s and we will have ample sunshine and dry conditions.

The rain returns starting Thursday. During the day we only carry a small chance for showers, about 20%. Although we will have partly cloudy conditions during the day, we have a greater chance for showers Thursday night. We are looking at about a 40% of showers for Thursday night.

Friday will be a wet one, carrying about a 70% of showers and scattered thunderstorms. While Saturday and Sunday also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms, the chances are currently lower at 40%. We will keep an eye on those days, as the track could change as we get closer to those time.

