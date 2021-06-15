LANSING, Mich. — Outside of a rare shower early this evening mainly east of Grand Rapids, we are looking at skies becoming mostly clear this evening. Most outdoor plans look great for the rest of this week with highs in the upper 70s to low to mid-80s and decreased humidity. While some areas picked up several inches of rain this past week, many did not as we are still in a drought for most of the area and not much widespread relief is on the way though the chance for showers and thunderstorms does return overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North to northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Late overnight showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook