Mostly sunny Sunday with cooler temps and less humidity

MID-MICHIGAN — Sunshine returns today behind a cold front along with a drier, cooler, more comfortable airmass. High temperatures for Sunday and the start of next week fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Some early morning cloudy cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, breezy, less humid. Highs around 80. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, cooler, less humid. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower/storm possible. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

