Mostly Sunny Skies and Best Day to Get Outside Before the Heat

LANSING, Mich. — A few clouds move through this morning, but we'll clear up by late morning hours ahead of a mostly sunny day with temps getting into the upper 70's. Today marks the best day to get outside to do any prolonged outdoor activities such as lawn work before the heat begins to make its way into the great lakes region.

We are watching as dramatic ridging aloft and high pressure off to the east will advect in well above average temperatures getting into the 90's and nearing record highs for given dates. We do see some disagreement on the placement of the cooler air mass from one of our models, however, extreme heat will still power through for the most part of next week.

Fathers Day sees high temperatures climbing into the mid 80's as a weakening low pressure system tracks into the state. Light showers could be possible, but we look to stay dry the entire day.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook