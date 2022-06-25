Mostly sunny Saturday with storm chances overnight

MID-MICHIGAN — We start to heat up with high temperatures back near 90 degrees today and slightly higher humidity. We'll see sunshine through the morning hours, then thicken the cloud cover up this afternoon. A shower/storm is possible by mid/late afternoon and through the evening and overnight hours along a cold front. While this is our best chance of showers over the next few days, some areas will likely be missed. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon behind a cold front along with a drier, cooler, more comfortable airmass. High temperatures for Sunday and the start of next week fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the morning, clouds thicken this afternoon. Hot too! Chance of shower or thunderstorm by mid/late afternoon. Highs near 90. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is NOT likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning shower chances, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, breezy, less humid. Highs around 80. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook