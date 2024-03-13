Mostly sunny, continued unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — Our wave of warmth continues today as high temperatures make a run for the mid/upper 60s. Today features a slight shower chance south of I-96 along/behind a weak cold front. While most of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy today, another system is set to track into Mid Michigan on Thursday and Friday bringing widespread rain showers. A thunderstorms on Thursday may be on the strong to marginally severe side...especially from Grand Rapids southward. Any lingering rain showers will pull out of the region by Friday morning. About .50" to one inch is likely. A few light sprinkles are possible late Saturday, before colder air settles in for the second half of the weekend. There's a chance of light rain and snow on Sunday, with light snow showers possible on Monday.

