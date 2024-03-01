Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies, cool temperatures, and a breeze are in the forecast for tonight. If you aren't a fan of the cold, you won't have to wait too long for a warm up. Temperatures will climb each day through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Friday, the mid/upper 50s Saturday, and the mid/upper 60s on Sunday. Each day will also feature some sunshine and a breeze. The next chance of rain returns late Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

