LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny skies and continued breezy conditions can be expected again on Sunday. The back half of the weekend looks even a touch warmer with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees. Humidity picks up a bit on Sunday but really cranks up for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as dew points get to around 70 degrees. A spotty shower/t-storm chance enters the picture on Monday afternoon and continues through Thursday afternoon. The warm and above normal air will likely last through much of this coming week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid. Highs near 90. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance for an afternoon shower/t-storm. Quite humid. Highs in the middle 80s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

