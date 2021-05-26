Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, highs in the mid to upper 70s

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight a cold front will approach from the northwest. Along and ahead of it, we'll have enough lift and energy in the atmosphere for showers and embedded thunderstorms. The best risk for this will be after 2 a.m. or so until late morning tomorrow. Any storms could contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Severe weather is not expected due, in part, to the time of day. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will decrease and humidity will start to drop. Thursday clouds will increase again and wet weather is possible by nightfall, continuing into Friday. With this next storm system, we'll be on the colder side so temps will struggle into the mid and upper 50s to finish the week. The Memorial Day weekend does look drier, sunnier, and warmer.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Lows in the mid-60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts.

THURSDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing after dark. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Widespread morning rainfall should wrap up by early afternoon. Sharply cooler too with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

