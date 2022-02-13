Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered snow showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Light snow showers are in the forecast today, along with bitter cold temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the upper teens.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES go into effect at 10 a.m. for Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties, lasting until 8 p.m. this evening. About 1" to 3" of snowfall will be possible in this region. Some back roads and secondary roads are still slick and icy from the melting snow that froze over, so take it easy traveling today!

We start a warm up Monday into Wednesday with temperatures going from the mid 20s to the lower 40s. We are also monitoring a system for next week with rain and wintry mix. As of now, light rain showers develop late Wednesday. Rain showers transition over to snow showers on Thursday. Tough travel conditions and accumulating snow are possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Highs in the teens. Winds from the north / northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow near the lake shore. Lows in the single digits.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

