Mostly cloudy, breezy, sharply cooler

LANSING, Mich. — A stray flurry is possible this morning, otherwise look for mostly cloudy, breezy, and sharply cooler conditions today. Some late day clearing is possible. High pressure builds into the region for Thursday and Friday bringing sunshine back to the state. Expect highs only in the lower 40s on Thursday, but warmer conditions on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will thicken later on Friday and we may start to see some showers develop after midnight into Saturday morning. Our best chance of showers this weekend occurs Saturday morning through about midday, before drier conditions return Easter Saturday evening and Easter Sunday. More shower chances arrive Monday.

