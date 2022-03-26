Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Scattered snow showers have settled into mid-Michigan this morning, due to steady northwesterly winds and cold air! Some light rain showers are additionally possible at times, but the majority of precipitation will be snow. An inch or two of snow accumulation is possible by tonight, with most accumulations on higher ground, bridges, overpasses and grassy areas.

Highs for today only reach the middle 30s. Sunshine returns for Sunday, but a few flurries are possible in the early morning. Sunday and Monday will be some of the coldest days this month with daytime highs only in the 30s. Temperatures rebound back to the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday, along with the chance for scattered rain showers.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with a light freezing rain / snow mix in the morning. An inch or two of snow accumulation is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s . Winds northwest as 15 to 25 mph with 35 mph gusts possible. Wind chills between 15 and 25 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few lake effect snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s, with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a lingering early morning flurry. Highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. A wintry mix develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

