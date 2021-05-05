Mostly cloudy and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Look for mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions this evening. A cold front is bringing in cooler temperatures this week through Mother's Day. Several days will be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Frost will be a concern again mainly overnight Friday into Saturday. Rain chances are in play for Mother’s Day. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light shower/sprinkle possible south/east of Grand Rapids in the evening, otherwise mainly dry and cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs near 60. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Winds become light and variable.

THURSDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Overnight lows Friday night into Saturday morning in the lower 30s may produce areas of frost.

