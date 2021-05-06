Mostly clear, increasing clouds late

LANSING, Mich. — Expect mostly clear skies into the mid-evening period with clouds increasing thereafter. Conditions will be cool tonight once again with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be another raw spring day with chilly temps not getting much higher than 50 degrees as a lot of clouds and scattered rain showers impact us mainly through the morning and early afternoon. Another weak disturbance can instigate a few showers on Friday but a bit of sun will be in the mix as well. Our first of multiple potential overnights with frost/freeze concerns shows up Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist through this coming weekend. A slow, but sure, warm-up is on track to occur through next work week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy this evening, clouds increase and thicken overnight. Lows around 40. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers likely. Cool high around 50. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid-30s. Frost possible. Light west winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs in the low to mid-50s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day with lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

