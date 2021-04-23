Mostly clear but not as cold

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Friday with increasing cloud cover. A disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for scattered rain showers. The heaviest rain will be around the I-94 corridor. We expect anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain. Locations north of I-96 will see only some light rain will around or less than a tenth of an inch of rain. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid-50s. While the weekend is expected to remain chilly, temperatures are expected to skyrocket for a few days next week. Some locations could even flirt with 80° by Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Slight chance of evening/night rain showers. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The steadiest will likely occur from Grand Rapids off to the south/east. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook