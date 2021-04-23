Mostly clear but not as cold

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Friday with increasing cloud cover. A disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for scattered rain showers. The heaviest rain will be around the I-94 corridor. We expect anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain. Locations north of I-96 will see only some light rain will around or less than a tenth of an inch of rain. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid-50s. While the weekend is expected to remain chilly, temperatures are expected to skyrocket for a few days next week. Some locations could even flirt with 80° by Tuesday.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Slight chance of evening/night rain showers. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The steadiest will likely occur from Grand Rapids off to the south/east. Highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.