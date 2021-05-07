Mostly clear and chilly

LANSING, Mich. — After today's rain, skies will clear tonight leading to temperatures falling down towards freezing. A few things will keep our frost/freeze potential a bit lower than upcoming nights. The extra moisture from today's rain could produce some light fog/lower clouds, which would keep us from getting to or just below freezing. Wind will also slowly increase out of the south early tomorrow morning, allowing for temperatures to plateau or rise slightly before getting to 32°. Regardless, frost is still possible, especially north of I-96 where frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect. Another weak disturbance will produce a few showers on Friday, perhaps even a rumble of thunder, but a bit of sun will mix in as well. Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist through this coming weekend. A slow, but sure warm-up is on track to occur later next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid-30s. Frost possible. Light/variable winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, ending by the evening. Thunder possible. Highs in the low to mid-50s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Overnight lows in the lower 30s with frost & freeze possible.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day with lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

