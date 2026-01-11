Morning snow showers likely in Mid-Michigan on Sunday followed by milder temperatures into early next week

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan will see a brief break from snow showers Saturday evening but snow showers return early on Sunday.

Wet weather will make its way out of the area by noon and conditions for the rest of the day on Sunday will be mostly cloudy then cloud coverage will decrease in the evening with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

Moving into next week, we'll see another brief break from precipitation with partly cloudy conditions on Monday with a high of 37 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to continue to climb in the 40's on Tuesday but there is also a chance for rain throughout the day.

Wednesday, the high temperature will drop to 34 degrees and this is when neighbors will likely see the next round of snow showers.

Towards the end of next week, temperatures continue to drop with high temperatures in the mid to high 20's on Thursday and Friday.

