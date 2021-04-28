Morning showers with highs near 70

LANSING, Mich. — Morning showers could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and cloud to ground lightning. These will likely exit the area by around Noon Wednesday. After that, I anticipate much of the afternoon will be dry with highs near 70. Thursday will feature a chance for showers, especially from I-94 to the south and highs near 60. By Friday, it's windy and dry, but cooler. A warming trend arrives just in time for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing, mainly after 3 or 4 a.m. There is a MARGINAL risk for a couple of these storms producing some one-inch hail or larger. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds south/southwest at 7 to 14 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs around 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost/freeze a concern by Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: Frosty morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s.
