Morning Showers Taper Off Leaving Warmer Than Average Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Today looks to bring more mild temperatures to our neighborhoods with multiple rounds of precipitation through the end of the week. Yesterday, in Lansing, a high temperatures of 49 degrees was observed as today we are forecasting high temps in the upper 40's and possibly exceeding 50 degrees. This is well above average for this time of year as we should be seeing highs in the mid to upper 30's.

We are tracking some light rain showers Tuesday morning that are not looking to bring many impacts to the morning commute. You might wanna grab that umbrella when heading out the door as scattered light rain showers should come to a close before noon today. We will take a break from showers this afternoon with partly cloudy skies favored with the mild temperatures.

However, precipitation will not stay away for long as a clipper system will drive showers into our neighborhoods beginning as early as 4 AM Wednesday morning. We could see showers start off as snow or a wintry mix as overnight lows are looking to cool right below freezing. As we continue through the morning and into the afternoon, we will continue to see temperatures warm above freezing allowing for a transition to rain showers for the remainder of the event in the afternoon.

Fox 47 News Precipitation Arrives as Early as 4 AM Wednesday

Ahead of this precipitation, we could see some areas of patchy fog from 1 AM to 4 AM with visibility reduced to below a quarter of a mile. Reduced visibility will continue as the showers roll into our neighborhoods. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door on Wednesday and make sure to grab that umbrella.

Fox 47 News Visibility to drop below a quarter of a mile ahead of precipitation Wednesday AM

On the back end of this first clipper system, our winds will shift from out of the northwest. This will allow for some lake effect enhancement throughout the day on Thursday. With winds out of the northwest, overnight lows into Thursday morning are trending in the mid 20's. We could see some of the lake enhancement start off as snow and transition into rain as we head into the afternoon hours on Thursday.

A very similar scenario can be said for another low pressure system that will makes its way through our neighborhoods on Friday bringing a chance for more rain and snow through Saturday. This back end system could still witness some changes in track and timing and we will continue to watch it carefully as we head through the week.

Fox 47 News More Precipitation Favored Through the End of the Week

As we get closer to spring, however, the temperature outlook for March 4th through March 10th is favoring warmer than average temps. This will be during Meteorological Spring that begins March 1st, during the time that we "Spring Forward" which lies on March 9th, and just days ahead of Astronomical Spring that begins on March 20th.

Fox 47 News Warmer Than Average Temperatures Favored as we Inch Closer to Spring

