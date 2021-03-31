Morning rain with a cold front and temps in the upper 30's

LANSING, Mich. — A strong cold front sweeps into Wednesday morning and sends our temperatures dropping to the 30s along with some light rain chances that exit early Wednesday morning. Unseasonably cold temps are present Wednesday and Thursday when daytime highs will struggle to reach 40 and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will moderate Friday and be back in the lower 60s for Easter weekend with plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light rain showers possible in the late evening and overnight, especially from Grand Rapids to the south/east. A few wet flakes could mix in. Lows in the low/mid 30s. West/northwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and sharply colder with an early morning drop/flake, especially from Grand Rapids to the south/east. Temps hold near 40 for most of the day. Winds Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some rain/snow showers possible in the first half of the day, especially along the immediate lakeshore. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A little warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the 60s.

