Morning rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Record temps are done for the foreseeable future, as a cold front slides through the area today allowing for showers and a few thunderstorms through the morning hours. Severe thunderstorms are not likely. High temperatures occurred at midnight in the low/mid 60s, but will likely fall into the 40s and remain there much of the day as cold air advection occurs behind the front. Highs will be mainly in the lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, before additional rain chances and cooler air returns Friday evening and into the weekend. A few snowflakes are possible Saturday and Sunday, but any significant accumulating snow is not likely at this time.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook