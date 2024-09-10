Morning Fog and Summer Warmth Expected Today

LANSING, Mich. — Even though we are currently in meteorological fall, summer doesn't want to leave our neighborhoods. Roller coaster temperatures in Michigan are normal for this time of year. Following a cooler weekend, high temperatures exceeding 80 degrees look to dominate the 7-Day.

High pressure at the surface will move off to the east today allowing for southerly flow to take over and help advect in warmer temperatures to our neighborhoods. With no major system in sight, we are looking to keep this trend through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

We will be dealing with foggy conditions this morning with most of our neighborhoods stepping outside to half a mile visibility. This fog will clear up as we head into the early afternoon hours.

We will also be watching the tropics as the remnants of Francine are expected to track northerly towards Michigan as we progress through the week. This track is similar to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that brought plentiful flooding concerns to our neighborhoods.

However, with strong ridging aloft, the ample moisture looks to have a hard time getting any further north than southern Illinois. Our neighborhoods could still see showers heading into Sunday and Monday. As of now, these showers look low impact and scattered. We will continue to monitor these showers as the week progresses.

