Morning clouds lead to sunshine and highs near 80 degrees

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will clear Thursday morning, bringing us an afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. A weak disturbance passing by to our north on Thursday night may bring a few showers to the north but the rest of the area may see an increase in cloud cover. That will lead to a mostly cloudy start on Friday, but expect sunshine to be prominent during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. The weekend looks considerably warmer. Daily temperatures will climb well into the upper 80s, if not close to 90 degrees. There is limited rain in the extended forecast so our drought conditions will likely not change much in the next 7 to 10 days. Look for increased humidity levels too as dew point temperatures climb into the lower/mid-60s. The warm air may last into much of next week.

TONIGHT: Some evening cloudiness with a chance of showers south/east, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid-50s. Variable wind calms to 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

