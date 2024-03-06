Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We remain with highs in the lower 50s for today and Thursday, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Additional rain chances and cooler air returns Friday afternoon and into the weekend. A few snowflakes are possible Saturday and Sunday, but any significant accumulating snow is not likely at this time. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any great opportunity for accumulating snow!

