More wind the next few days

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

A Clipper system has been moving its way through the area with strong wind and snow showers in parts of the area. Of course, when you combine the two, some areas may end up with some blowing snow making for some tricky travel.

All of this will be tapering off as we head through the overnight. Lows will bottom out around 20°.

Your Tuesday starts off quietly, however, the wind will be picking up once again on Tuesday afternoon.

We may see a few flurries or a snow shower out there, but they would be isolated. High temperatures will top out in the mid-30s.

The wind continues Tuesday night into Wednesday as well with the continued chance of a few scattered flurries or a stray snow shower.

Temperatures get close to 40° on Thursday and Friday, though Friday has a chance of a little rain or snow.

There are indications as we head into the beginning of next month, that things are going to get more active precipitation-wise around here.

