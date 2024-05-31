More Sunshine Today as our Temps Return to the 70's

LANSING, Mich. — The dry conditions continue today as our high temperatures will return more to normal in the low to mid 70's. With the abundance of sunshine, some localized areas could see their highs reach 75 degrees. This morning will be the final morning of cold temperatures in the 40's before we return to normal tonight as well. Today should be comfortable with some light clouds moving into the area later this afternoon.

We are watching an area of non severe rain moving into the area Saturday afternoon. This batch of rain will be preceded by heavier cloud coverage on Saturday morning. Rain will begin in central lower Michigan within the 2:00 PM hour. The rain will last through the afternoon and into the overnight hours before clearing out Sunday morning. Sunday should be dry, but we cannot eliminate an isolated shower in the early morning hours. Low impacts are expected with this batch of rain.

We continue to watch a possible active start to next week as multiple shortwaves are expected to move through the area and bring the possibilities of thunderstorms. We will be watching throughout the weekend.

