LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up to cold temperatures in our neighborhoods this morning with lows at or below freezing in some areas.

The clear skies and northerly winds are aiding in the below average temp trend with patchy frost expected when heading out the door. The Frost Advisory is in effect through 9 AM this morning in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, and Jackson counties and 10 AM for Hillsdale County.

Fox 47 News Frost Advisory comes to an end 9 AM Friday morning

During the daytime hours, surface high pressure will continue to build into the region allowing for dry, clear conditions. A lot of sunshine is expected today and could help in warming us up a bit.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

More sun in Mid-Michigan today with stray shower possibilities for Mother's Day weekend

We are expecting high temps today in the lower 60's with winds weak, but still out of the north. A sweatshirt might be needed today, but with the sunshine, it should stay comfortable this afternoon.

Fox 47 News A bit more comfy than Thursday with lots of sunshine

As we enter Mother's Day weekend, overnight lows will warm back into the 40's eliminating the chance for frost for the weekend. We will warm our high temperatures back into the lower 70's both Saturday and Sunday with some stray showers possible.

Fox 47 News Stray showers possible Saturday with lots of sun on Sunday

A weak cold front will disrupt the high pressure pattern that we are in and advance through our neighborhoods. Ahead of this cold front, a line of showers will develop and move over our neighborhoods starting at 11 AM.

At the surface, we remain dry with Realative Humidity values ranging only from 50-60%. Any rain that does fall will struggle to reach the surface and what does will produce minimal impacts. Saturday afternoon will return to sunny skies. The good news for Mother's Day is that we are staying dry with sunny skies.

Fox 47 News Showers struggle to reach surface due to lack of moisture

We will see the return of uniform showers and thunderstorms next week beginning on Tuesday. It is still a bit early to get into details, but expect to have the umbrella ready for the middle and back half of next week. We will continue to watch closely.

