More storms with heat and humidity for our neighborhoods on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered thunderstorms will continue to track through our neighborhoods this evening, some of which could produce damaging winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky if you have plans outdoors, and be prepared for rapidly-changing conditions on the roads.

Storms will wrap up for the most part around midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies behind overnight. An isolated thunderstorm will remain possible, as lows head for the low 70s with continued high humidity.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with a stalled frontal boundary fueling another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. As with the past few days, isolated severe storms will again be possible, and could produce damaging winds and torrential rain. Highs will climb to the upper 80s, with high humidity pushing heat indices into the 90s.

Thunderstorms clear out for the weekend, and it will be a split decision with the heat. Saturday offers a temporary reprieve as the front dips south again. Highs will be held to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The front comes back north one last time on Sunday, pushing highs back to around 90 degrees with continued sunshine.

We start next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a new disturbance rolls into the Great Lakes. Highs will hold in the mid 80s, but this system will usher in a more sustained cooldown for the first few days of July. We'll set off on a three-day stretch of plentiful sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the low 80s and a sustained drop in the humidity.

