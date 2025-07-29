More storms ahead for Mid-Michigan as humidity finally begins to drop

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny skies, hot, and humid conditions will get our Tuesday evening rolling. The chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms remains in the mix, but the vast majority of our neighborhoods will remain dry. Temperatures starting in the upper 80s will eventually settle to the upper 60s overnight, with partly cloudy skies expected.

Wednesday starts our transition toward more comfortable weather. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon. Highs will be much milder, and right around average for a change in the low 80s. Humidity levels will gradually drop throughout the day, but expect at least a little lingering mugginess.

The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will increase late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night as a wave of upper-level energy moves through the Great Lakes. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some localized flooding in poor-drainage or low-lying areas will be possible into Thursday morning. The wet weather will come with some cooler temperatures as lows head for around 60 degrees.

Then, at last, we arrive at some refreshing weather on Thursday. Leftover showers in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as high pressure over southern Canada settles in over the region. Arriving dry air will break the humidity, combining with highs in the upper 70s to make for a gorgeous day. We'll follow that up with an equally gorgeous night, with lows dipping to the mid 50s.

Similar weather continues through the upcoming weekend, with plentiful sunshine and highs returning to the low 80s by Sunday.

