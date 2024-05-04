More Storm Chances Saturday Evening Followed by Nice Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will take place during the daytime hours with temperatures warming way above average in the mid 70's today. This warm moist air will aid in the potential for thunderstorms in the evening hours.

We are watching as a weak cold front will advance through the area tonight at around the 7PM-12AM Time frame. A line of showers will form around this time that could kickoff a thunderstorm due to forecast instability, present warm moist air, and enhanced lift from possible upper level divergence.

We will dry out for the end of the weekend with clearing skies by Sunday afternoon with highs sticking more comfortably in the upper 60's. These conditions will continue into Monday to start your work week.

We are continuing to track a possible active Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday when more storm potential could kick off. Higher rainfall amounts could be expected in contrast to Tursday's system as well as this secondary cold front moving through tonight.

