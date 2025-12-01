More snow showers for Monday night and a cold week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight:

It’s a cold one. Temperatures drop to around 12°F with northwest winds near 10 mph, gusting into the 20s at times.

Monday–Wednesday

Bundle up, heading out the door Monday. Morning temperatures start in the low teens and only climb to about 29°F. The day will be mostly dry and cloudy, but by evening, snow showers begin moving across our neighborhoods. Light accumulations of 1–2 inches are expected.

Snow shower chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday bringing the highest likelihood. Temperatures both days will struggle to reach the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday–Sunday

The cold pattern continues. Highs stay in the 20s through the end of the week, with Thursday and Friday topping out near 20°F. Thursday will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold air will feel uncomfortable at times.

Scattered snow showers return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, though no major accumulations are expected at this time.

