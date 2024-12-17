More Snow on the Way Starting Tomorrow Morning

LANSING, Mich. — Following quite a mild day yesterday with rain showers, we will commence the cool down in our neighborhoods. Today, we are looking to see daytime highs in the upper 30's. We are also looking to take a break from the precipitation today and stick with mostly cloudy skies. This all come before our next snowfall expected to start tomorrow morning.

We have two waves in our upper atmosphere that will be driving snow showers this week. The first will track through tomorrow bringing snow showers in the morning to late morning hours of tomorrow. Accumulations in our neighborhoods look to be light at around an inch by the time we enter the early afternoon hours Wednesday. We could still see some slick spots on the roads with this snowfall so make sure you are staying weather aware when heading out the door.

The second wave will move through Thursday through Friday bringing snowfall beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday in the afternoon hours. This system could carry a bit more snowfall with it and impact travel. We will continue to update you as we go along in the week as we could see some changes to this forecast.

High temperatures will continue to cool throughout the rest of the week with high pressure developing over our neighborhoods this weekend. We are expecting overnight lows to possibly return to the single digits by the time we enter the overnight hours of Friday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook