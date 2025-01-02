More Snow on the Way in our Neighborhoods Beginning Overnight Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Following accumulating snow on New Years Eve and New Years Day, we will watch for more lake effect snow beginning this evening.

Light snow showers traversed our neighborhoods this morning bringing little to no travel hazards. Winds today will continue to be a bit breezy maxing out in the mid 20 mph range in the late morning hours from the west. Our winds will shift overnight tonight from the northwest where cooler air will travel across the warm Lake Michigan waters allowing for more lake effect snow.

Some of these bands are expecting to reach our neighborhoods throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning. A lot of the heavier accumulations are expecting to stick off to the west. Areas of Eaton and Jackson county could potentially see around an inch of snow by the time we reach Saturday night.

Temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year. Daytime highs range from the mid to lower 20's throughout the 7-Day period. Overnight lows will dip into the teens beginning overnight Friday.

