More snow on the way and colder temperatures will stick around

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Mostly cloudy but dry conditions overnight with low temps reaching about 20°. We will have calm winds out of the north.

Tomorrow: Snow showers are expected to be around about 1:00 p.m. and last until around 10:00 p.m. One inch or less is expected for accumulations. In addition to the snow, cloudy conditions will dominate and temperatures should reach a high of 30°F and low temps of about 20°. Winds will be slighty breezier, out of the ESE at 9mph.

Sunday: Although a lingering isolated snow shower is possible early, the majority of the day will be dry but mostly cloudy. Winds will pick up, blowing out the WNW at 9mph but gusting in the 20s at times.

Monday-Friday: Monday will be dry with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures topping out around 30°. Tuesday, temperatures get back into the 20s and that is will they will stay through Friday of next week. Expect snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday during morning hours.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook