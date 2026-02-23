More snow on the horizon Tuesday, but a slight warmup ahead for the end of the week

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will settle in tonight in the wake of a passing clipper system that brought snow back to our neighborhoods. We'll also get a reinforcing shot of cold air, pushing temperatures down in the low teens overnight. Fortunately, winds will diminish, so wind chills will not be an issue going into Tuesday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Tuesday

Tuesday begins with mostly cloudy skies, and even a few break of sun through midday. A new clipper system moving out of Canada will trend us back toward overcast skies in the afternoon, followed by a wave of locally heavy snow around the evening commute. The worst of this snow will only last around two hours in most neighborhoods, but scattered snow showers will continue overnight.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, ending 12:00 PM Wednesday

Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 30s, with winds increasing to 10-20 mph out of the south. This will keep wind chills in the 20s to upper teens throughout the day. By snow's end Wednesday morning, new snowfall around 1" is expected in most neighborhoods north of I-94. Totals will be slightly lower south of I-94.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 2/23/2026

The chance for additional snow showers will linger on Wednesday, and to a lesser extent on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs remaining in the low to mid 30s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

If you're hoping for another hint of Spring, Friday's got you covered! It won't be as warm as last week, but highs will briefly return to the upper 40s to cap off the work week, with plentiful sunshine. Highs will remain in the low 40s on Saturday, but the chance for snow showers will return in the evening.

