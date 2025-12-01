More snow for Mid-Michigan tonight, with a cold week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Following this weekend's bout of heavy snow, it was a quiet Monday to start the month of December. That will change tonight as a new disturbance moving out of the central Plains pushes a fresh wave of snow showers into the region.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Tuesday

Snow will generally be light, moving in over most neighborhoods by 8:00 PM and continuing until about 5:00 AM. Northern locations around the Capital Region will see more intermittent snow showers, while locations south of Mason will see a steadier, light snow for much of the night. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by morning, but with calm winds.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Tonight

New snowfall amount of up to 1" are possible for most of our northern neighborhoods, with the southern half of our area in line for 1-2" of accumulation by daybreak. Expect slick or snow covered roads into the morning commute.

Mostly cloudy skies take over on Tuesday as we clean up from the latest coating of snow. We should get some sun to break through the clouds from time to time, but it will remain cold with highs holding around 30 degrees. Light WSW winds at 4-8 mph will produce wind chills closer to the mid 20s at times.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

A clipper system darts southeast out of Canada on Wednesday, bringing another round of snow showers our way. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to snow showers after lunchtime, continuing into Wednesday night. This will make for more messy roads, but accumulations of less than 1" are expected with Wednesday's snow showers. Highs will remain the low 30s.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/1/2025

A new wave of Arctic air pours in behind Wednesday's disturbance, setting the stage for an even-colder second half of the week. Thursday and Friday will at least see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a break from the snow, but highs both days will be held to just the low 20s. That's close to 20 degrees below normal for early-December with lows Thursday night likely to dip into the single-digits!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Split decision for the weekend, with another chance for a few snow showers on Saturday followed by mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will start the weekend around 30 degrees, with a dip back to the mid 20s on Sunday.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.