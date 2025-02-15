More snow and artic cold temps on the way

Saturday:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most neighborhoods until 7:00 PM tonight. Snow showers will begin the day, but as temperatures rise toward noon, many areas will experience a mix of freezing rain and snow. By the evening, snow will become the dominant precipitation type, and after midnight, intensity will increase, leading into Sunday morning. Highs will reach around 31°F today, with southeasterly winds at 6 mph. However, by tonight, gusts will increase to 21 mph, significantly reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions as snowfall intensifies.

Sunday:

Snowfall will continue throughout the day but is expected to gradually taper off by late evening. Highs will reach 26°F, with north winds at 14 mph, gusting into the mid-20s, which may contribute to drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Monday - Thursday:

An Arctic air mass will arrive early Monday, keeping temperatures in the teens through Thursday. While isolated snow showers will be possible throughout the week, the next significant widespread winter system is likely to arrive Thursday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor this developing winter weather pattern. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions and extreme cold in the coming days.

