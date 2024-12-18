More snow ahead before a sunnier, but colder weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through tonight as a small zone of high pressure passes over Michigan. Lows will remain cold in the mid 20s for most, with northwesterly winds at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Thursday

Thursday starts off dry, but a new disturbance tracking across the high plains will be on the approach with our next round of snow. Spotty snow showers may develop around mid-afternoon for some of our neighborhoods along and north of I-69/96, followed by steadier and more widespread snow in the evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Friday

Snow will pick up in earnest between 8:00 and 10:00 PM, continuing overnight and through the first half of Friday. Roads will likely be snow-covered or slushy for the Friday morning drive, and we could be in line for a few delayed openings. Snow will taper off on Friday afternoon as low pressure begins to depart. Most of our neighborhoods will pick up 2"-3" of snowfall, with locations around Hillsdale and Somerset closer to 1"-2".

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Thursday evening through Friday

High pressure takes over for the weekend, along with a fresh wave of Arctic air. We'll get partly to mostly sunny skies out of the deal, but highs Saturday and Sunday will be limited to the low 20s. Weekend lows will fall to the teens and single-digits, but the presence of high pressure should keep winds to a minimum.

Another chance for snow comes in on Monday, but it doesn't necessarily mean a white Christmas for us. Highs will climb above freezing on Christmas Eve with the potential for a few rain showers, with cloudy mid-30s looking likely for Christmas Day.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Monday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook