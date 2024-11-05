More Showers For Election Day with Hot Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — We can expect more showers today with temperatures expecting to reach 70 degrees today in our neighborhoods. We are still ahead of a deep trough off to the west, which is allowing for strong southerly flow. This flow is helping advect warmer temperatures into Michigan allowing for another day in the upper 60's and possibly 70's. With this strong flow, we are also expecting wind gusts to exceed 30 mph throughout the day today.

A low pressure system is still tracking northeast today which is bringing us the rain showers that we desperately need in our neighborhoods. Clinton, Eaton, and Hillsdale counties are all under a state of moderate drought due to the dry conditions that have been lasting since September.

The first round of showers that is expected to impact our neighborhoods will come to an end at about 5 AM this morning. Following the early morning hours, we will be dealing with more scattered showers that will remain on and off from the late morning to early evening hours. Most of the rain in our neighborhoods will come this evening around the hours of 9 PM through 1 AM. Overnight, the cold front will sweep through our neighborhoods drying us up and cooling us down. We could see some thunderstorms embedded in these evening showers, however, no severe weather is anticipated.

