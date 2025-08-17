More showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: More showers and thunderstorms move through overnight. Heavy rainfall is expected at times, strong winds, and small hail are the biggest concerns. Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 70°F.

Sunday: Lingering a.m. showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to start drying out after 9:00 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions should prevail, but sunshine will also provide moments of pleasant conditions. Isolated showers are expected at 1:00 p.m. through about 5:00 p.m. These showers should be light and quickly passing as they pop up. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80°F, with winds out of the NE at 10 mph.

Monday-Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days as a shortwave passes through our neighborhoods. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny during the day with only small chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but by evening and overnight, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. Temperatures should top out around ll be near 85°F for both days.

Wednesday-Saturday: Drier conditions and lots of sunshine return, with pleasant temperatures near the low 80s.

