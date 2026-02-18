More showers ahead for Thursday, paving the way for a colder weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday brought the warmest air of the year so far to our neighborhoods, along with our first severe thunderstorms of the year. Things have taken a quieter turn again this evening, and will remain that way for the rest of the night. Clear skies will give way to increasing clouds after midnight, with temperatures settling into the mid 30s by daybreak.

A small chance exists for a few showers Thursday morning as low pressure begins to approach from the west. The risk will be greatest for neighborhoods south and east of Lansing before midday, followed by a great risk for showers regionwide in the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible again, as we hang on to mild temperatures in the low 50s for one more day.

Scattered showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, with a new area of low pressure sweeping across the Great Lakes. This will be the system that ultimately ends this week's stretch of Spring-like weather. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s on Friday morning will eventually begin to dip into the 30s during the afternoon. This will increasingly lead to a mix of rain and snow showers through Friday evening, when activity could end as plain snow showers. Accumulation is not expected, but travel could be slick as we get ready to kick off the weekend.

We're back to reality on Saturday as highs fall back to the mid 30s. We'll begin the weekend with cloudy skies, but conditions will remain dry. A new disturbance on Sunday will bring snow showers back to our neighborhoods, with highs right around freezing.

Highs remain steady in the 30s on Monday with another chance for a few snow showers, while Tuesday takes a break under mostly cloudy skies. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential for a new system on Wednesday that could bring a mix of rain and snow showers along with a slight uptick in highs to the upper 30s.

