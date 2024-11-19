More Rain Today as we Track our First Snowflakes of the Season

LANSING, Mich. — We are dealing with more rain showers as we wake up this morning in our neighborhoods. A cold frontal boundary is moving towards the state of Michigan driving more uniform showers this morning compared to the scattered showers observed last night. This rain will last into the early afternoon hours where we are also tracking some instability in our atmosphere which could produce a few rumbles of thunder as this system makes its way through. When all is said and done we are looking to see about .2" - .3" of rainfall from this system.

Highs today will remain above average possibly exceeding 60 degrees. Overnight lows are trending in the mid to lower 40's.

A secondary cold front is expected to advance through the state overnight tonight allowing for a renewed chance in showers. However, these showers are trending much more scattered during the afternoon hours on Wednesday as Michigan will be under the influence of low pressure.

This low pressure will begin to track off to the east in which we will have strong northwesterly flow advecting in cooler temperatures around freezing overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. This is the time frame we are looking to see our possible first snowflakes of the season. We are still ironing out how long the snow will last as it is very dependent on the track of this low pressure. We will continue to keep you updates.

