More rain on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Enjoy today's dry conditions and sunshine while you can. Overnight showers will start moving through ushering in a rain Thursday. Showers will start moving in very early Thursday around 3a.m., and they will become more intense as the day goes on. Thunderstorms are a possibility for your a.m. commute, although they are not likely to become severe.

The temperature is going to drop starting on Thursday due to cold air moving in from Canada. Expect to top out around 57°. We will be trending on the cooler side until Sunday, then the temperatures will start to rebound.

Expect rain for Saturday also. So far, we are looking at showers during the morning hours, then a cloudy day follows.

