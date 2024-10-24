More Rain Heading Our Way to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Last night, some of our neighborhoods observed light rain showers and amounted to trace rainfall reports. Thankfully, we are watching another batch of rain that is expected to move through to end the week. This system is expected to carry more moisture and bring measurable rainfall to our neighborhoods that really need it.

A cold front affiliated with a Canadian low pressure system is expected to advance through our neighborhoods during the first half of the day on Friday. This will drive showers in our neighborhoods during that time frame. We can expect .1" - .3" of rainfall in our neighborhoods. This doesn't seem like a lot of rain, but we will take any that we can get since we have been very dry and some of our neighborhoods are still in a state of drought.

This cold front is also expected to cool our temperatures for the weekend into the mid 50's. Overnight lows are also expected to drop this weekend into the mid to lower 30's. We could possibly see some frost development for Sunday morning.

As for tomorrow, our high temperatures will return to normal for this time of year in the upper 50's with our winds becoming more calm compared to today.

We are also watching a gradual rise in temperatures by the time we start next week. By midweek, we could see high temperatures back above average in the lower 70's. We'll keep an eye on it.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook