More Precipitation Overnight Ahead of Below Zero Temperatures Next Week

LANSING, Mich. — A break from the snowfall is expected throughout the day today with clouds clearing as we head into the afternoon hours. High temperatures today are expected to range in the mid to lower 30's. This is driven by strong southerly winds that are transferring warm moist air towards the state of Michigan. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph and even flirt with 40 mph gusts today.

Fox 47 News Winds Gusting Over 30 mph on Friday

Beginning overnight, a cold front will head towards the state of Michigan driving precipitation into our neighborhoods. Starting with an advancing warm front, precipitation is expected to begin in the form of rain showers turning to snow as we drop back below freezing. The main event is looking to end at about 7 AM Saturday morning, with possible lake effect snow to follow throughout the day as well as our 7-Day. This system is not looking to produce heavy accumulations with around 1" of snow across our neighborhoods with a possibility to see about .5" more in our southern neighborhoods like Hillsdale.

Fox 47 News Precipitation Begins as Rain and Turns to Snow as Cold Front Sweeps Through

Once Saturday's system comes to an end, the cool down will commence. Sunday, we will have a chance for some snow showers in the form of lake effect as we cool our high temperatures down to the lower teens. We could also see overnight lows for air temperature reach below zero starting overnight Sunday into Monday and lasting through the Tuesday overnight hours. This cold could potentially be dangerous as we also are tracking feels like temperatures to reach -15 degrees in the overnight hours and even below zero during the daytime hours as well. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will range from 3-7 degrees. Chances for lake effect flakes will last through Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Potentially Dangerous Cold as we Start the New Work Week

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Pattern Common Through Midweek Next Week

We will see a reprieve from the snow beginning on Wednesday with temperatures beginning to rebound as well. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach the lower teens. We will continue to watch these potentially dangerous temperatures next week and overnight snow very closely. Make sure you are staying weather aware when heading outside and to bundle up for the frigid weather.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook